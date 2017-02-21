Joey, the indoor pet squirrel, guards...

Joey, the indoor pet squirrel, guards home against burglary

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Albany Times Union

This Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 image from video provided by KIVI-TV shows an indoor pet, a squirrel named Joey in Meridian, Idaho. Police said the squirrel has thwarted a burglary attempt.

