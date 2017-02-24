Article V resolution advances in Senate

Article V resolution advances in Senate

Friday Feb 24

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday recommended passage of a resolution calling for an Article V convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The resolution squeaked through the committee on a 5-4 vote.

