Shell Sells Seattle Sites

Shell Oil Products US sold its convenience stores in the Seattle market to PacWest Energy LLC, a joint venture between Shell Oil and Jacksons Food Stores Inc. PacWest Energy acquired 66 Shell-branded retail locations in the Seattle area last week, plus the right to supply an additional 31 Shell-branded retail locations owned by independent dealers in the Seattle area, according to a Shell spokesperson. The sites will continue to operate under the Shell brand and will continue to sell Shell-branded fuels.

