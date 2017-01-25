Rule would ease pot restriction on ne...

Rule would ease pot restriction on new cops

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

Prospective police officers in Idaho would be barred from certification if they've used marijuana in the past year, rather than in the last three years, under rules that won support from an Idaho Senate committee Wednesday. "This is a minimum standard that agencies will not be able to drop below," Victor McCraw, division administrator of Peace Officer Standards and Training for the Idaho State Police, told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) 3 hr Alex 3
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 3 hr FreeZone 10
Check this out! Tue Intrested 1
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 19 sympathforthedevil8 37
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 14 sympathyforthedevil8 565
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Jan 4 Ricoh181 2
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,648 • Total comments across all topics: 278,252,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC