No residencies yet for proposed Idaho...

No residencies yet for proposed Idaho osteopathic school

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this June 20, 2016 file photo, Dr. Robert Hasty, the dean of the for-profit Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, poses for a photo in a cadaver lab at Idaho State University's Meridian Health Sciences Center in Meridian, Idaho. Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and backers of the proposed for-profit osteopathic medical school have been touting the 78 new medical residency positions the school claims to have created.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Feb 10 lover girl 2010 12
Male pitbull looking for female to breed (Jan '16) Feb 7 Brendal 5
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 29 Well Well 38
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Boise Mugshots (Sep '13) Jan 25 Alex 3
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC