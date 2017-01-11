Meridian familys wins $2,000 for funn...

Meridian familys wins $2,000 for funny video 59 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: KIVI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 3:50PM MST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Oneida, Power Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 3:18PM MST expiring January 3 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine MERIDIAN, ID - The Naylors of Meridian took home third place on Sunday's episode of America's Funniest Videos. The family submitted a home video of the day their new puppy, Luna, arrived in their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIVI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Jan 4 Ricoh181 2
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 562
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 35
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC