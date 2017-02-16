GR LJ DD So | Memorial to be held for deceased Japanese professor

GR LJ DD So | Memorial to be held for...

Memorial to be held for deceased Japanese professor

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Daily Evergreen

The WSU Department of Foreign Languages and Cultures will be holding a memorial for the assistant professor who died from a car crash last month. Kota Inoue, an assistant Japanese professor, died on Dec. 14 at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian, Idaho after a car crash on U.S. Route 95 just outside of Cambridge, Idaho.

