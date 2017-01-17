Cold, Windy, Wet: Treasure Valley For...

Cold, Windy, Wet: Treasure Valley Forecast Calls for Freezing Rain And a Lot More Snow

Saturday Jan 7

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning , in effect 1 p.m. today through 5 p.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches of snow amounts this afternoon and evening, with another 3-6 inches possible on Sunday.

