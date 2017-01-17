Boise State of Emergency: Facing Warmer Temps, Snow Plows Will Make Way for 'Vacuum Trucks'

Amid bone-chilling cold and too many unplowed or unnavigable streets, the Boise School District canceled classes for a third straight day Friday, joining school districts throughout the region that decided it only made sense to keep as many cars and buses off the roads as possible. The Ada County Highway District, with primary responsibility for maintaining the roads, will deploy its entire fleet of 37 plow trucks and 14 de-icing vehicles, working to clear a total of 4,800 lane-miles.

