Boise State of Emergency: Facing Warm...

Boise State of Emergency: Facing Warmer Temps, Snow Plows Will Make Way for 'Vacuum Trucks'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Boise Weekly

Amid bone-chilling cold and too many unplowed or unnavigable streets, the Boise School District canceled classes for a third straight day Friday, joining school districts throughout the region that decided it only made sense to keep as many cars and buses off the roads as possible. The Ada County Highway District, with primary responsibility for maintaining the roads, will deploy its entire fleet of 37 plow trucks and 14 de-icing vehicles, working to clear a total of 4,800 lane-miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Meridian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09) Jan 14 sympathyforthedevil8 565
The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 11
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Jan 4 Ricoh181 2
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 35
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Meridian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Meridian Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM MST

Meridian Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Meridian Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Meridian, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC