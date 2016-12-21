Welcome to Winter, Boise: Dust Off the Shovel, Expect Delays, Get Ready for Ski Season

Most departures and landings at the Boise Airport were on time Tuesday morning, with only a handful of westbound take-offs to Seattle and Portland pushed back by 30-45 minutes as southern Idaho got its first full taste of winter. Boiseans woke up to a blanket of white and area ski resorts got particularly excited as they're still hoping to open slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage and Tamarack this coming weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.