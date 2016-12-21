One Dead, Five Injured in Boise Apartment Building Fire
Investigators are working to piece together the cause of a fire that swept through the Arbor Crossing Apartment Complex on Saturday, killing one person and injuring five others. After neighbors heard a series of smoke alarms and called 911, the Boise Fire Department dispatched 10 engines and four trucks to the 5100 block of West Stoker Lane just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 10. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, flames and heavy smoke were pouring through the building.
