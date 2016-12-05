Boise's poetry scene is slammin'

What happens in the poetry scene, behind closed doors? Do they wear berets? Do they chain smoke and paint their nails black? Are poets people, or some kind of introspective and amorphous life form? Students may find answers to these pressing questions by attending one of the many poetry slams hosted by Big Tree Arts, which are free and open to the public. There are three slams that happen at different locations in the Treasure Valley: the Slam of Steel takes place at the High Note Cafe on 5th St. every fourth Monday of the month; the Poetry Slam Delux: Empire Edition happens at Woodland Empire on Front St. every third Thursday; the Storytime Slam is hosted at the Silverstone Library in Meridian every second Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arbiter.