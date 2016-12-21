Fighting parents facing charges after...

Fighting parents facing charges after rollover crash killed daughter

Wednesday Nov 30

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: MERIDIAN, Idaho - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl died in a rollover crash after an argument between her father and stepmother escalated into throwing punches as they drove the teen to school. KTVB-TV reports that police arrested 46-year-old James Barnes and 25-year-old Jordan Jamison on Tuesday.

