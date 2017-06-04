UC Merced pricier than UCLA? The surp...

UC Merced pricier than UCLA? The surprising cost to live on campus

Sunday Jun 4

This fall, as crazy as it sounds, it will be more expensive to live on campus at UC Riverside than at UCLA, and pricier to bunk in the dorms at UC Merced in the Central Valley than at UC San Diego in tony La Jolla. CSU Fullerton will charge $2,500 more than Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

