Stockton, Merced Named in 'Worst American Cities' List
The three California cities are ranked among the 50 Worst American Cities to Live In , according to 24/7 Wall St .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|first step to recovery (Aug '16)
|20 hr
|Smoochie Smooch
|11
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Thu
|Hey B
|154
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Bee
|9
|Terri Wissert/Prieto
|May '17
|Fallnangel
|1
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May '17
|a-citizen
|2
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr '17
|Retribution
|41
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC