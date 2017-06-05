Name Dropping: Preschutti is fashiona...

Name Dropping: Preschutti is fashiona s future

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Laurel Preschutti had a special distinction for a coat design to walk the runway in the F.I.T. final show. Aptos high graduate Laurel Preschutti just earned her bachelor's in fashion design and merchandising from The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and her work is already on display at one of the most iconic fashion hubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Wissert/Prieto May 26 Fallnangel 1
News Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16) May '17 a-citizen 2
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr '17 OldLady 27
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... Apr '17 Retribution 41
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar '17 kopikat 7
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar '17 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC