Name Dropping: Preschutti is fashiona s future
Laurel Preschutti had a special distinction for a coat design to walk the runway in the F.I.T. final show. Aptos high graduate Laurel Preschutti just earned her bachelor's in fashion design and merchandising from The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and her work is already on display at one of the most iconic fashion hubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Wissert/Prieto
|May 26
|Fallnangel
|1
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May '17
|a-citizen
|2
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr '17
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC