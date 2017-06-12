Mayor Ed Grimes recognizes stabbing s...

Mayor Ed Grimes recognizes stabbing survivor, middle school athletes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Tehachapi News

Mayor Ed Grimes delivered commendations and gave Certificates of Recognition to Danielle Quiroga and six middle school students from Jacobsen Middle School at the City Council meeting June 5. Danielle Quiroga was given her Certificate of Recognition for overcoming personal tragedy and helping other victims to do the same. Quiroga survived a stabbing attack at University of California at Merced on Nov. 4, 2015 and also was honored in Washington, D.C., with the Eva Murillo Unsung Hero Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terri Wissert/Prieto May 26 Fallnangel 1
News Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16) May '17 a-citizen 2
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr '17 OldLady 27
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... Apr '17 Retribution 41
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar '17 kopikat 7
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar '17 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Merced County was issued at June 14 at 1:37PM PDT

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC