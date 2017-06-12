Mayor Ed Grimes recognizes stabbing survivor, middle school athletes

Mayor Ed Grimes delivered commendations and gave Certificates of Recognition to Danielle Quiroga and six middle school students from Jacobsen Middle School at the City Council meeting June 5. Danielle Quiroga was given her Certificate of Recognition for overcoming personal tragedy and helping other victims to do the same. Quiroga survived a stabbing attack at University of California at Merced on Nov. 4, 2015 and also was honored in Washington, D.C., with the Eva Murillo Unsung Hero Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.