Man arrested in $456,000 theft from Lathrop-based recycling company
A 36-year-old Merced man accused of tax evasion and grand theft through falsification of the financial records of a Lathrop-based metal recycling company surrendered to authorities this week and was arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Carl Joseph Means turned himself in Tuesday, six days after the Lathrop Police and the San Joaquin County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest.
