Foundation awards 6 scholarships from Fairfield High staff endowment
Two $10,000 awards, paid out over four years, were given to Maria Rico Osornio, who is attending Solano Community College, and Calista Lum, who attends the University of California, Merced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|Psssssst
|146
|Terri Wissert/Prieto
|May '17
|Fallnangel
|1
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May '17
|a-citizen
|2
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr '17
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC