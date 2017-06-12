Former Merced County priest ordered to stand trial in second child porn case

For the second time in a little more than a year Robert E. Gamel, the former head priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Los Banos, is facing a child pornography trial. Two probation officers and a Los Banos police detective testified Wednesday that paper copies of the same images possessed by the 65-year-old Gamel leading to his first conviction, were found during a probation search of his Merced home April 12, Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby said.

