Former Merced County priest ordered to stand trial in second child porn case
For the second time in a little more than a year Robert E. Gamel, the former head priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Los Banos, is facing a child pornography trial. Two probation officers and a Los Banos police detective testified Wednesday that paper copies of the same images possessed by the 65-year-old Gamel leading to his first conviction, were found during a probation search of his Merced home April 12, Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Wissert/Prieto
|May 26
|Fallnangel
|1
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May '17
|a-citizen
|2
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr '17
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC