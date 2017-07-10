Firefighters make strong progress on ...

Firefighters make strong progress on Ben Fire near Mariposa

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Sierra Star

Jaime Williams, spokeswoman for Cal Fire's Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit said the Ben Fire was 50% contained at 630 acres around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Assigned to fight the blaze were 40 engine and truck companies, 17 fire crews, four bulldozers, seven water tenders, and one helicopter.

