Cal Fire: Oakwood Fire near Oa Neals fully contained at 1,431 acres

A shot of the remaining smoke as forward progress of the Oakwood Fire was halted the evening of June 10. The fire was reported as fully contained at 9 p.m. Tuesday after burning 1,431 acres near O'Neals. The Oakwood Fire, which burned for around 80 hours near Highway 41 and Road 406 in O'Neals, scorched a total of 1,431 acres before Cal Fire reported it as fully contained 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

