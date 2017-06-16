Aubrey Plaza Got Stoned With Some Nuns
Aubrey Plaza participated in what has to be the strangest, most entertaining press tour this week to promote her new movie, The Little Hours , which centers around some very raunchy nuns, including one played by Alison Brie . In addition to hitting the late-night and morning shows, Plaza kicked back and burned a few down with two "weed nuns" from the group Sisters of the Valley , based out of Merced, California, according to The Cut .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terri Wissert/Prieto
|May 26
|Fallnangel
|1
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May '17
|a-citizen
|2
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr '17
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC