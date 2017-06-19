Arthur Hudson Jr., Merced, Calif., charged with intent to deliver

A 39-year-old accused drug dealer from Merced, Calif., told a judge on Monday that he cannot read or write well and needs help to fill out an application for a court-appointed lawyer. Arthur Hudson Jr. is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class A felony carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.