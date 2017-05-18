UC Merced Acquires Zeiss Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope

Fluorescence Imaging Enters the Surgical Suite In the last decade, researchers have worked extensively on medical devices and applications that measure the spectral response of tissue to various wavelengths of light. These applications, in a lab... Uncooled LWIR Camera and Cores The Calibir DX series of uncooled LWIR cameras and camera cores from Teledyne Dalsa Inc. feature a... Mini-Hexapod Platform Our MHP-11 system offers a compact method of six-axis motion control with micron resolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Photonics Spectra.