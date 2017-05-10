Twenty Four Seven Hotels to manage three new California hotels
Twenty Four Seven Hotels , a U.S.-based hospitality management company, expanded its portfolio with three new management contracts, each under separate ownership in Buena Park, Chino and Merced, Calif. New to the Twenty Four Seven portfolio are Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Buena Park, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Chino Hills and TownePlace Suites by Marriott Merced, totaling 305 new rooms.
