Pleasanton Police Department swears in three new officers
Officers Mario Guillermo, Brandon Soto and Jason Swick were sworn in last week and will begin patrolling Pleasanton as solo officers once they complete a 16-week field training. Guillermo was born and raised in San Ramon and graduated from California High School, earning an associate's degree in criminal justice from Diablo Valley College.
