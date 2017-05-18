Over 140 California courthouse buildings are seismically unsafe, state study says

More than 140 courthouses across California are seismically unsafe, a study commissioned by state officials determined, and fixing just the worst dozen would cost more than $300 million. In a serious earthquake, 145 courthouses could face "substantial" structural damage, "extensive" nonstructural damage and "substantial" risk to the life of those in the buildings, says the study, presented Wednesday to a committee with the Judicial Council, which sets policy for California courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.