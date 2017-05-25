New Workshop: Fake News, Real Concern...

New Workshop: Fake News, Real Concerns: Developing Information Literate Students

ALA Publishing eLearning Solutions announces an exciting new workshop, Fake News, Real Concerns: Developing Information Literate Students with Donald Barclay. This workshop will last 90 minutes and take place on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 2:30pm Eastern/1:30 Central/12:30 Mountain/11:30am Pacific.

