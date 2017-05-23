New Court Date Set For Husband, Wife Arrested in Orcutt Homicide

The husband and wife arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in a parking lot behind Elmer's bar in Old Town Orcutt appeared Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court , where their arraignment hearing was continued again. The two defendants were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Anthony "Tony" San Juan in Old Town Orcutt March 4. Highley is accused of wielding the gun that killed San Juan, while Perez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

