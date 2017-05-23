New Court Date Set For Husband, Wife ...

New Court Date Set For Husband, Wife Arrested in Orcutt Homicide

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Noozhawk

The husband and wife arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in a parking lot behind Elmer's bar in Old Town Orcutt appeared Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court , where their arraignment hearing was continued again. The two defendants were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Anthony "Tony" San Juan in Old Town Orcutt March 4. Highley is accused of wielding the gun that killed San Juan, while Perez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16) May 5 a-citizen 2
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr '17 OldLady 27
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... Apr '17 Retribution 41
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar '17 kopikat 7
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar '17 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC