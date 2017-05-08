Mammoth snowmelt making rivers so dangerous that a if you fall in, youa re donea
The deaths of five people in two Tulare County rivers in less than a month are prompting officials to warn the public about the dangers of rushing water fed by the heavy snowpack now melting in the Sierra. Starting Thursday, the sheriff's office restricted access to the Tule River, with the restrictions to last for several weeks until the swift water recedes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr 13
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC