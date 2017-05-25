Los Banos school board split over cha...

Los Banos school board split over charter school amid possible legal fight

Los Banos Unified School District trustees Megan Goin-Soares and Marlene Smith react to the district's legal counsel's advice during a board meeting Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Los Banos City Hall. Green Valley Charter School's fight for survival has spilled over to the Los Banos Unified School District Board, which is split over whether the school should get a second hearing on its charter renewal.

