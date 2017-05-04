Los Banos highwaya s a innovativea pe...

Los Banos highwaya s a innovativea pedestrian signal poised to benefit safety, traffic

Tuesday May 2

A crossing point on a busy road near Los Banos High School is the first intersection in Merced County to be installed with an innovative traffic signal that can be activated by pedestrians, officials said. The new signal, known as the HAWK for High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk, works like a traffic signal at the point where Scripps Drive meets Mercey Springs Road.

