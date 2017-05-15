Latest shooting violence not on us, says Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club
The Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club took issue Thursday with allegations that the group was responsible for a weekend shooting incident at a Fresno Motel 6 in which three people were wounded. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Wednesday that shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday multiple people began firing weapons in the motel parking lot at Olive and Crystal avenues.
