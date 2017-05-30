Judge rejects defense bid to remove Merced prosecutors from corruption case
Tommy Jones, left, and Greg Opinski, center, speak with Jeff Hammerschmidt, Opinski's lawyer, outside a Merced County Superior courtroom on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. They face corruption charges related to the construction of Mercey Springs Elementary in Los Banos.
