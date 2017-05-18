Governor Appoints Four To Mother Lode Fair Board
The Mother Lode Fair Board is back to a full slate of nine directors as Governor Jerry Brown today named three new members and made one reappointment. The three new directors, all men, fill vacancies left by departing board members Marge Kiriluk and Tom Miller, who were not reappointed, along with Bryan Adcox, who resigned last spring during tumultuous times, as reported here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr '17
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC