Governor Appoints Four To Mother Lode Fair Board

The Mother Lode Fair Board is back to a full slate of nine directors as Governor Jerry Brown today named three new members and made one reappointment. The three new directors, all men, fill vacancies left by departing board members Marge Kiriluk and Tom Miller, who were not reappointed, along with Bryan Adcox, who resigned last spring during tumultuous times, as reported here .

