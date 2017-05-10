Ex-Los Banos priest facing second child porn case asks for bail in Merced County
Robert Gamel, the former head of a Los Banos Catholic parish who was convicted last year of child pornography possession, appeared in court Friday to answer new child pornography allegations. Judge David Moranda denied bail for Gamel, who is accused of violating probation after authorities searched his Merced home last month.
