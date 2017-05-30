Changing climate could have devastating impact on forest carbon storage
New research from a multi-university team of biologists shows what could be a startling drop in the amount of carbon stored in the Sierra Nevada mountains due to projected climate change and wildfire events. The study, "Potential decline in carbon carrying capacity under projected climate-wildfire interactions in the Sierra Nevada", published this week in Scientific Reports , shows another facet of the impact current man-made carbon emissions will have on our world if big changes aren't made.
