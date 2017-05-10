Carjacker escapes from federal prison...

Carjacker escapes from federal prison in California

Twenty-six-year-old Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez was discovered missing Friday night from the Atwater penitentiary. He remains at large Saturday.

