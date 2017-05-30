Big rig carrying hay overturns, forcing closure of Highway 99 and Highway 152 interchange
A big rig carrying hay bales overturned Friday morning, forcing a closure from the interchange from southbound Highway 99 to westbound Highway 152, the California Department of Transportation reported. It is the third big rig to overturn on Highway 99 between Merced and Madera this week.
