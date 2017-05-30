A cattle drive is a long-time spring ritual
Clifford Pearce of Don Pedrois among horseback hands helping rancher Tim Erickson of La Grange move about 360 cow-calf pairs in a drive Friday up near Hells Hollow off Highway 120. Dan Erickson, 39, helps rope an excited calf Friday next to Highway 120 on the fourth day of a cattle drive that started earlier this week in Merced Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullet train: Merced included in proposed Silic... (Apr '16)
|May 5
|a-citizen
|2
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr 13
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC