30 cows were stranded and starving. Good thing Merceda s sheriff is a real cowboy.

Sheriff Vern Warnke worked with Merced County's Office of Emergency Services to drop two tons of hay to a herd of about 30 cows who are stranded on an island near Hopeton because of flooding from the Merced River. Merced County's most well-known cowboy strapped on his boots Monday and flew out to one of the most remote areas of the county to feed a hungry herd of stranded cows.

