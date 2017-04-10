YARTS service resumes on Highway 41 M...

YARTS service resumes on Highway 41 May 15

The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System will begin its regular schedule of five trips a day, on Highway 41 from Fresno to Yosemite, on Monday, May 15. The public transportation system that runs year-round on Highways 140 and seasonally on 120 and Highways 41 and 395/120 , is a Fresno Council of Government's project that is managed by the Merced County Association of Governments. The Highway 41 service had its inaugural run on May 23, 2015, but after 16 months, it was shut down Sept.

