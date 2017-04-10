UC Merced names new chief. And, hea s first chief of Hmong descent at any UC campus
Chou Her is the first person of Hmong descent to lead a public safety agency at any campus in the University of California system, and has nearly two decades of law enforcement experience, according to officials. He has served the UC Merced community since the campus opened in 2005 and has held the acting police chief role twice while the university looked to fill the position permanently in recent years.
