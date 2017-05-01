Tons Of Trash Costing Millions To Pickup
Mother Lode motorists are dumping more garbage on the areas highways and cleaning it up comes with a hefty price tag. Caltrans held its annual Litter Removal and Enforcement Day along California highways during the Earth Day celebration and the results are nothing to cheer about for the state or Mother Lode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr 13
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Salsa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC