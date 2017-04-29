The New Sexual Revolution: Monogamy

The New Sexual Revolution: Monogamy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Daily Beast

When one of my friends got into her top-choice medical school-The University of California , San Francisco , ranked number three in the country-she cried, but not because she was happy. After the email popped up on her phone, she made an excuse to stop talking to her roommates, ran to her bedroom, and burrowed under her comforter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... Apr 13 Retribution 41
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar '17 kopikat 7
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar '17 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb '17 Salsa 8
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC