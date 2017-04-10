The American Library Association hono...

The American Library Association honors Haipeng Li with Equality Award

Haipeng Li is the 2017 recipient of the American Library Association Equality Award. The annual award, $1,000 and a framed citation of achievement donated by Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, is given to an individual or group for outstanding contributions toward promoting equality in the library profession.

