The American Library Association honors Haipeng Li with Equality Award
Haipeng Li is the 2017 recipient of the American Library Association Equality Award. The annual award, $1,000 and a framed citation of achievement donated by Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, is given to an individual or group for outstanding contributions toward promoting equality in the library profession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
