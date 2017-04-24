Merceda s first ever cannabis and hem...

Merceda s first ever cannabis and hemp fair coming soon

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Hemp and Cannabis Fair is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The fair is an educational effort, according to director Naomi Forkash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... Apr 13 Retribution 41
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar 29 kopikat 7
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar '17 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb '17 Salsa 8
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC