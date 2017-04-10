Joining the European Union leads to less cross-border collaboration
I would rephrase for a smoother read like so: When the European Union expanded in the 2000s, it had a negative impact on scientific collaborations between researchers in new member countries and elsewhere, a study has found. Membership in the EU gives countries access to the bloc's huge science-funding schemes and to the European Research Area , which strives for a border-free, well-funded, pan-European system of science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr 13
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar 29
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Salsa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC