Gas tax, Cap and Trade, and consequences for Caltrain
Both of these decisions could be important for the funding of Caltrain modernization, including potential backup funding to complete the first phase of electrification, whose federal funding is currently hung up in Washington DC. a Congested Corridors program which specifically identifies "Emerging solutions for the Route 101 and Caltrain corridor connecting Silicon Valley with San Francisco."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.
